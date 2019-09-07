PM Speaks From ISRO Headquarters After Chandrayaan 2 Setback: Highlights

"You are among those who live and work hard to take India to new heights," PM tells ISRO scientists..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing scientists at ISRO Control Centre in Bengaluru, after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 Lander. PM Modi was among those present at ISRO's mission control room to watch what could have made India the first nation to reach closest to the lunar south pole. ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander when it was about 2.1 km from the Moon surface. "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be," PM Modi tweeted shortly after ISRO broke the news.

The ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission, however, has been far from a flop. With a mission life of one year, the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter remains in operation and will continue to study the Moon from afar.

"Only 5 per cent of the mission has been lost - Vikram the lander and Pragyan the rover - while the remaining 95 per cent - that is the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter - is orbiting the moon successfully," an official at ISRO told news agency IANS.

Here are highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation after ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 Lander:

You are among those who live and work hard to take India to new heights. You contribute to the building of the nation.

I can understand sadness in your face. I lived every moment with you.

You all had been working non-stop for days. You were so passionate about this mission. I didn't want to add to your stress by being around when I saw that things didn't go exactly as planned... which is why I left and gave you some time for you all to gather your thoughts and emotions.

There are new frontiers to discover. Many more opportunities will come.

