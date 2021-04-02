PM Shares Aerial View Of Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue

The video shows a bird's-eye view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a video showcasing an aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Tamil Nadu, ahead of his election rally in Kanyakumari.

"On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue," Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with a video.

On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue. pic.twitter.com/Mveo5k1pTa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

The video shows a bird's-eye view of both structures.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial was built in the memory of philosopher Swami Vivekananda, while 133 feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue is a tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet saint Thiruvalluvar.

Polling in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.