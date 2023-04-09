PM Modi Scrapped Over 2,000 Obsolete Laws In 9 Years: Minister

Ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to citizens, said Jitendra Singh (File)

Over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years for ease of governance and ease of business, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at an event organised by the Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF), Jitendra Singh said that, unlike the earlier governments which found comfort in the status quoist approach, PM Modi had demonstrated the courage to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which he said had persisted since the time of British Raj.

The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, he added at the event.

The Minister recalled that soon after the Government came to power in May 2014, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with within two to three months.

After that within a year, Mr Singh said Prime Minister spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about the abolition of interviews in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided. Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum.

Further, talking about grievance redressal, Mr Singh said that the grievance redressal mechanism was shifted to Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as a result of which about 20 lakh grievances are received every year in comparison to just 2 lakhs every year before this government came in.

