'India One Of Most Attractive Economies For Investment': PM In Thailand

PM Modi addresses a business event in Bangkok.

In the last five years, India has jumped 79 places in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business and it is one of the most attractive economies for investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he stressed that "this is the best time" to be in the country.

"India received 286 billion US dollar FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in the last five years. This is almost half of the total FDI in India in the last twenty years," he said speaking at a business event in Bangkok.

"We are among the top 10 FDI destinations. India has jumped 79 places in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business in the last five years," he added.

"I say this with full confidence- this is the best time to be in India," PM Modi said. He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group.

PM started his three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday.

