PM Modi In Thailand LIVE UPDATES: 'This Is The Best Time To Be In India,' Says PM Modi In Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, has a number of engagements today. PM Modi will participate in a business event and then co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will take part in the 14th East Asia summit. The agenda of the meet would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.

PM Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday to participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

Apart from attending the meetings, he is also scheduled to release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as release a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He will also hold several bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summits.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on PM Modi's engagements in Thailand: