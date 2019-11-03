PM Modi In Thailand LIVE UPDATES: 'This Is The Best Time To Be In India,' Says PM Modi In Thailand

New Delhi/Bangkok:
PM Modi at the Aditya Birla group's celebration marking its 50 years in Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, has a number of engagements today. PM Modi will participate in a business event and then co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will take part in the 14th East Asia summit. The agenda of the meet would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.
PM Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday to participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.
Apart from attending the meetings, he is also scheduled to release a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as release a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
He will also hold several bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about the start-up ecosystem of India
If there is one thing I am specially proud of, it is India's talented and skilled human capital. No wonder India is among the world's largest start-up eco-systems. When India prospers, the world prospers. Our vision for India's development is such that it also leads to a better planet: PM Modi
Indian among top 10 FDI destinations, says PM Modi
India's growth trajectory is reflected in several ratings. We are among the top 10 FDI destinations. India has jumped 79 places in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business in the last five years: PM Modi
PM Modi talks about $5 trillion dollar economy
India is now pursuing another dream - to become a five trillion dollar economy. When my Government took over in 2014, India's GDP was about 2 trillion dollars. In 65 years, 2 trillion. But in just 5 years, we increased it to nearly 3 trillion dollars: PM Modi
India received $286 billion in FDI in the last 5 years, says PM Modi
All of what I have said just now makes India one of the world's most attractive economies for investment. India received $286 billion FDI in the last five years. This is almost half of the total FDI in India in the last twenty years: PM Modi
PM Modi says, "India is one of the most people friendly tax regimes"
In today's India, the contribution of the hard working tax payer is cherished. One area where we have done significant work is taxation. I am happy that India is one of the most people friendly tax regimes. We are committed to further improving it even more: PM Modi
PM Modi talks about money reaching the poor through Direct Benefit Transfer
You would be shocked to know that for years, money was spent on the poor which did not really reach the poor. Our Government ended this culture thanks to DBT. DBT stands for direct benefit transfer. DBT has ended the culture of middlemen and inefficiency: PM Modi
PM Modi talks about successes in various sectors
India has seen many success stories in the last five years in various sectors. The reason for this is not only the Governments. India has stopped working in a routine, bureaucratic manner: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Aditya Birla group's celebration marking 50 years in Thailand
We have gathered here to celebrate the Suvarna Jayanti or Golden Jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group in Suvarna Bhumi, Thailand. This is truly a special occasion. I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence - this is the best time to be in India: PM