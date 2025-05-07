Advertisement
India's Human Spaceflight Set For Early 2027: PM Modi

The prime minister said India will soon launch a dedicated G20 satellite which will be a gift for the global south.

Read Time: 1 min
India's Human Spaceflight Set For Early 2027: PM Modi
PM Modi said India aims for moon landing by 2040 and establish space station by 2035.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's maiden human spaceflight, expected in early 2027, highlights the country's rising aspirations.

In a recorded message to the Global Space Exploration Conference here, PM Modi said for India, space is about exploration as well as empowerment and listed out plans to establish the Indian space station by 2035 and send an astronaut to the moon by 2040.

"India's space journey is not about racing others. It is about reaching higher together," he said in the message recorded on Tuesday.

The prime minister said India will soon launch a dedicated G20 satellite which will be a gift for the global south.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

