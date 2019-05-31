PM Modi's New Cabinet's First Meeting Shortly, Farm Distress On Agenda

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and many others have arrived for the cabinet meeting

24 hours after the grand swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet will hold its first meeting this evening. Sources say the meeting may emphasise on farm distress.

The PM Kisan Yojana could be extended to farmers who have landed upwards of five acres. So far, the scheme and its benefits are only for small and marginalised farmers. A discussion on farmer pension scheme is also likely to come up in the meet, sources say.

PM Modi, newly-appointed Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many others ministers have arrived at the South Block for the cabinet meet.

The PM, along with 57 ministers, took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a dazzling ceremony on Thursday evening. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.

In a tweet last night, PM Modi described his team 2.0 as "a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience".

As many as 37 ministers have been dropped, including Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Jayant Sinha and Rajyavardhan Rathore.