PM Modi Russia Visit Updates: PM Modi Says '140 Crore Indians Are Making Resurgence Of India Possible'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on two-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin meets the Indian community here.

PM Modi will first interact with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin and thereafter visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

The two leaders met yesterday at the Russian President's official address where they spoke over crucial global matters.

The meeting marks the 16th encounter between PM Modi and President Putin in the past decade, with their last face-to-face interaction occurring at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022.

This visit to Russia by PM Modi is his first since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022.

Amid all this positivity that the India-Russia relationship has, I want to share a good news with you all - that India will be opening 2 new consulates in Russia.

2 years ago the first consignment was sent via the India-Russia 'north-south corridor' - that is a remarkable achievement. Now India and Russia have opened the Chennai-Valdivostok eastern corridor.

In the 21st Century, India will play the role of Vishwabandhu (Friend of the world).

When India says something today, the world listens.

India and Russia are moving forward shoulder-to-shoulder. And every person in the room and all Indians in Russia are playing a key role in ensuring that the India-Russia bond goes from strength to strength.

Every Indian knows in their heart and feels that when they hear 'Russia', the emotion that comes to mind and heart that Russia is India's "sukh-dukh ka saathi" (all-weather friend).

We all have a song in our heart - in the hearts of every Indian - that 'sar par laal topi Roosi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani'. The song may be decades old, but the emotion resonates in every Indian even today.

The India-Russia friendship is a special one and will always remain so.

I have come to Russia 6 times in the last 10 years and President Putin and I have met 17 times in the last 10 years to take the India-Russia bond further.

I must say that President Putin's leadership is commendable and has been key to the bond that the two countries share.

You would have seen India's incredible win in the recent T20 world cup... and you must have celebrated the win too. That win tells you a lot about the New India. Today's India never gives up.

India has sent a strong team to the Olympics and we believe they will put their best foot forward.



Jul 09, 2024 11:59 (IST) The fact that you all walk proudly and are given so much respect - that is the doing of all of you - Of all 140 crore Indians who have earned that respect by the world you all have done and the way in which you conduct yourselves.

140 crore Indians are making this resurgence of India possible - they dream big (sapne), they take a pledge (sankalp) and they then make it happen / deliver (siddhi).

Jul 09, 2024 11:55 (IST) When India hosts the G20 Summit at the scale at which it did, the world takes notice.

When India electrifies 40,000 km of rail lines, then the world notices India's power to grow.

When India launches a solar mission and successfully and takes an L1 orbit, when India lands on the moon, when India builds the world's highest rail bridge, when India build's the world's tallest statue, the world sees a growing India.

And India can do all this because of the potential and capability of 140 crore Indians - of its talented diaspora in every country of the world.



Today, India has the world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem.

Today, India has lakhs and lakhs of start-ups.

Today, India is filing for patents and publishing research papers in record numbers - and the world is in awe of this.

The speed at which India is progressing and developing, the world is seeing this in amazement.

They are witnissing the transformation of India at a record pace.



It is our endeavour to ensure that India becomes the 3rd largest economy in the world. It is our aim to build and deliver 3 crore Awas (homes) for the poor.

It is our aim that 3 crore women from economically backward sections become 'lakhpati didis' - that is they earn one lakh per year.

And as you all know - when New India makes a resolve/promise, then it fulfils those promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian community in Russia

Here are the highlights of his address: I want to thank all of you for coming here.





Here are the highlights of his address: I want to thank all of you for coming here.

I have not come here alone, I have come with a lot of things. I have brought with me the fragrance of the soil of India. I have brought with me the love of 140 crore countrymen.

This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the government for the third time.

Today, on 9th July and it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with 3 times more strength, at 3 times more speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals.

The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term



Jul 09, 2024 10:43 (IST) "Respect Territorial Integrity": At Modi-Putin Meet, India's Most Direct Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, made a direct appeal to end the Ukraine war which has been going on for over two years. During an informal meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the latter's official residence in Moscow, PM Modi told him that no solution can be found on the battleground. Read more







