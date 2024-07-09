'No Solution Can Be Found On The Battleground': PM Modi's Advice To Putin

The meeting marks the 16th encounter between PM Modi and President Putin in the past decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, engaged in an informal meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the latter's official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow.

During their discussions, the leaders addressed critical global issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with PM Modi emphasizing that "no solution can be found on the battleground," according to sources.

Additionally, PM Modi raised concerns about Indian nationals deceived into joining the Russian army by unscrupulous travel agents. Sources reported that Russia has committed to repatriating all affected individuals.

Congratulating PM Modi on his third term, Vladimir Putin remarked that his re-election underscores Modi's effectiveness in advancing India's interests: "The results speak for themselves; India now ranks third globally in terms of economy."

The meeting marks the 16th encounter between PM Modi and President Putin in the past decade, with their last face-to-face interaction occurring at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022.

In 2019, PM Modi was honored with Russia's highest state award, the 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.'

This visit to Russia by PM Modi is his first since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022.

Following the conclusion of his visit to Russia, PM Modi will embark on a historic trip to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 40 years.