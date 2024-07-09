In PM Modi's Moscow Address, A Special Mention For 'Disco Dancer' Mithun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strong bond between India and Russia, invoking Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty and Raj Kapoor, both of whom are extremely popular in Russia. While addressing the Indian community in Moscow, PM Modi spoke about the classic Bollywood song "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani" from Raj Kapoor's 1955 film "Shree 420".

"Every Indian knows in their heart and feels that when they hear 'Russia', the emotion that comes to mind and heart that Russia is India's "sukh-dukh ka saathi" (all-weather friend). We all have a song in our heart - in the hearts of every Indian - that 'sar par laal topi Roosi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani' (have a red Russian cap on the head, but the heart is still Indian)," he said.

PM Modi also praised President Putin's leadership, acknowledging his key role in fostering the strong bond between the two nations. He noted that he has visited Russia six times in the last decade and has met with President Putin 17 times, demonstrating their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Mithun Chakraborty is extremely popular in Russia, where he is known as Jimmy, his character from the 1982 movie 'Disco Dancer'.

A fascinating story from the late 1980s highlights the immense popularity of 'Disco Dancer' in Russia. During a visit to India, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was introduced to Amitabh Bachchan by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who touted him as India's biggest superstar. However, Gorbachev surprisingly responded, "But my daughter only knows Mithun".

PM Modi highlighted the significance of the India-Russia partnership, stating that both countries are moving forward together, with every Indian in Russia playing a crucial role in strengthening their bond. He emphasized that the phrase "Russia" evokes a deep emotional response in every Indian, recognizing Russia as a trusted companion through thick and thin.