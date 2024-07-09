"World Acknowledging India's Resurgence": PM Modi To Indians In Russia

India is transforming at a record pace and the world is taking note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at an event organised by the Indian community in Russia's Moscow. The country, he said, is infused with a confidence and is making things happen. "Over 140 crore Indians are making this resurgence of India possible -- they dream big, they take a pledge and then make it happen," he said.

In this context, the Prime Minister also referred to India's victory in the Men's T20 cricket world cup that ended the 13-year ICC trophy drought for the Men in Blue.

"Before 2014, we were into the pit of despair. Today, the country is full of confidence. Two patients suffering from the same ailment are in the same hospital, similarly capable doctors are attending to them. But if one patient is hopeful and the other is in despair, you will see the hopeful one will recover soon. India's asset now is its confidence," the Prime Minister said.

"You must have celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory here. The real story of that win is the journey towards it. Today's young India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment. And victory kisses the feet of those who do not accept defeat," he said.

Showcasing his government's achievements, the Prime Minister said, "When India hosts the G20 Summit at the scale at which it did, the world takes notice. When India electrifies 40,000 km of rail lines, then the world notices India's power to grow. When India launches a solar mission and successfully and takes an L1 orbit, when India lands on the moon, when India builds the world's highest rail bridge, when India build's the world's tallest statue, the world sees a growing India. And India can do all this because of the potential and capability of 140 crore Indians, of its talented diaspora in every country of the world."

The Prime Minister said India and Russia are working together to boost global prosperity. "You all are taking India-Russia ties to new heights. With your hard work and honesty, you have contributed to the Russian society. I have been a fan of the unique relationship between India and Russia," he said, referring to Russia as India's "all-weather ally" and "trustworthy friend".