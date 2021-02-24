PM Modi Reviews Projects Worth Rs 44, 545 Crore In 'Pragati' Meeting

PM Modi expressed concern over delay in execution of some of the projects (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday reviewed projects worth Rs 44,545 crore in 12 states as he chaired the 36th ''Pragati'' meeting.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the programme for elimination of single use plastic, a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

In the meeting, 10 agenda items were taken up for review including eight projects, grievance relating to one scheme and one programme, it said.

Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Railway Ministry, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs.

These eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about Rs 44,545 crore, pertained to 12 states -- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya, the PMO said.

The prime minister expressed concern over delay in execution of some of the projects, and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in mission mode.

Review of grievances related to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was also taken up.

PM Modi impressed upon the need to involve people, specially youth through a proper awareness campaign.

He also called upon all officials to pay special attention to the quality of roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In the previous 35 PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about Rs 13.60 lakh crore, along with 51 programmes or schemes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors were reviewed.

