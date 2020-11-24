PM Modi Remembers Sir Chhotu Ram On His Birth Anniversary

Sir Chhotu Ram was knighted by the British for his farmer-friendly measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician of Punjab province before Independence, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. The Prime Minister wrote about Sir Chhotu Ram's selfless service to farmers' welfare in the pre-Independence times.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, Sir Chhotu Ram not only struggled for the rights of the nation's farmers, he also became a voice of labourers and the deprived and exploited sections of society. His contribution to the progress of the society will be always remembered, the Prime Minister said.

जन सेवा और किसान कल्याण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले सर छोटू राम जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने न केवल देश के अन्नदाताओं के अधिकारों के लिए संघर्ष किया, बल्कि वे मजदूरों, वंचितों और शोषितों की भी आवाज बने। समाज के उत्थान में उनका योगदान सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/8jiTPgzVA7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

Sir Chhotu Ram, who is credited with several pro-farmer measures, was born in 1881. The British had knighted him in recognition of his work.