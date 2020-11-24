PM Modi Remembers Sir Chhotu Ram On His Birth Anniversary

On Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary, PM Modi said the former Punjab politician not only struggled for the rights of the farmers, he also became a voice of the deprived sections of society.

Sir Chhotu Ram was knighted by the British for his farmer-friendly measures

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician of Punjab province before Independence, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. The Prime Minister wrote about Sir Chhotu Ram's selfless service to farmers' welfare in the pre-Independence times.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, Sir Chhotu Ram not only struggled for the rights of the nation's farmers, he also became a voice of labourers and the deprived and exploited sections of society. His contribution to the progress of the society will be always remembered, the Prime Minister said.    

Sir Chhotu Ram, who is credited with several pro-farmer measures, was born in 1881. The British had knighted him in recognition of his work.

