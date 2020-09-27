PM, Rajnath Singh Remember Veteran Leader Jaswant Singh's Contributions

Jaswant Singh died today following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died today following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Jaswant Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid tributes to Mr Singh, saying that he served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.

Condoling his death, PM Modi said, "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise."

In his message, Modi added, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Expressing his anguish, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jaswant Singh served the nation in several capacities and distinguished himself as an effective minister and parliamentarian.

"Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh said.

"Pained with the passing away of Jaswant Singh ji , a stalwart who served our Nation diligently ; be it politics or the armed forces. My condolences to his loved ones and supporters. Om Shanti," Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote.

Delhi Chief Minister also condoled his death on social media. " Very sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.