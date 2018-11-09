NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Launch Campaign For Chhattisgarh Polls Today: Live Updates

PM Modi will address a rally in Bastar district's headquarters, Jagdalpur, while Rahul Gandhi will tour the state for two days during which he will address five rallies and hold a road show in Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency Rajnandgaon.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 09, 2018 11:01 IST
New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Chhattisgarh today to campaign ahead of run-up to the assembly polls in a state that has been reeling under Left-wing extremism for decades now. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh next week in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The first phase is to be held in the Maoist-affected constituencies of Bastar region that falls in the southern part of the central Indian state.

PM Modi will address a rally in Bastar district's headquarters, Jagdalpur, while Rahul Gandhi will tour the state for two days during which he will address five rallies and hold a road show in Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency Rajnandgaon. Their visit comes a day after at least five people, including a security personnel, were killed after Maoists triggered an explosion in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. 

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of their Chhattisgarh visit:

 


Nov 09, 2018
11:00 (IST)
The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Raipur airport at 11:20am Friday and then take a helicopter to Jagdalpur. Following the rally, he will leave for Raipur at 2 pm and then return to Delhi, according to reports.
Nov 09, 2018
10:56 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Raipur. Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally in Pakhanjore town of Kanker district at noon, followed by public meetings in Rajnandgaon district's Khairgarh and Dongargarh towns, and a road show in Rajnandgaon.


