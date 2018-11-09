PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Campaign Trail In Chhattisgarh: 10 Points

People listen to Congress president Rahul Gandhi speak at a rally in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit the campaign trail today in Chhattisgarh, where people will vote for the assembly elections in two phases on November 12 and 20. Mr Gandhi attacked the BJP government over alleged inaction against insolvent businessmen who have "fled the country". "You have heard about Nirav Modi. That person met the finance minister before leaving for London," Mr Gandhi said. PM Modi, after introducing a group of BJP candidates and asking people to vote for them, said, "We have put an end to discrimination and lived by sabka sath, sabka vikas."