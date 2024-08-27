PM Modi, Putin "Exchange Perspectives On Russia-Ukraine Conflict"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral ties as well as the PM's recent visit to Ukraine.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnerships. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi posted on X.

"The PM recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit. The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest," a government statement read.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," it continued.

The Prime Minister was recently in Ukraine and discussed its ongoing conflict with Russia with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

PM Modi's office in the joint India-Ukraine statement said both leaders reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. "They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard," the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi was in Russia in July, a month before his Ukraine visit, and held bilateral talks with President Putin.