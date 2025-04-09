Navkar Mahamantra: PM Modi Joins Global Chant For Peace And Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Joining thousands in chanting the sacred Jain mantra, PM Modi chose to sit among the public.

After the mass chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering and called upon the nation to embrace nine resolutions for a better future.

"We have chanted the Navkar Mantra in such large numbers today. I want everyone to take nine resolutions," he said, listing them as - saving water, planting a tree in one's mother's name, promoting cleanliness, being vocal for local products, fostering a sense of national pride through 'Desh Darshan,' adopting natural farming practices, embracing a healthy lifestyle, encouraging yoga and participation in sports, and helping the poor.

PM Modi said that even after the event, he continued to feel the spiritual energy of the mantra within him. The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a chant - it's a guiding force and a new direction for our new generation, he said. Ending the address, he said, "I also bow down to the Jain community, Muni-Maharaj."

"Navkar Mahamantra embodies humility, peace and universal harmony. Delighted to take part in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Earlier, he posted on X, urging citizens to chant the mantra together at 8:27 am and called it the "centre of our faith" that brings "peace, strength and harmony."

Come, let's all chant the Navkar Mahamantra together at 8:27 AM!



णमो अरिहंताणं...



णमो सिद्धाणं...



णमो आयरियाणं...



णमो उवज्झायाणं...



णमो लोए सव्वसाहूणं...



Let every voice bring peace, strength and harmony.



Let us all come together to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2025

Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, wrote on X, "The global celebration of #NavkarMahamantraDivas echoes the eternal power of this sacred Jain chant. Thousands united in spirit for peace, compassion & harmony. Let's uphold our Hon'ble Prime Minister's 9 sankalp [resolutions] for a better world."

The global celebration of #NavkarMahamantraDivas echoes the eternal power of this sacred Jain chant. Thousands united in spirit for peace, compassion & harmony. Let's uphold our Hon'ble Prime Minister's 9 संकल्प for a better world.

ॐ नमो अरिहंताणं ????#JITO #NavkarMantra #Jainism — Priti Adani (@AdaniPriti) April 9, 2025

What Is Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas?

Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas is an annual event observed on April 9, dedicated to promoting global peace, non-violence, and spiritual harmony through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mantra - the most revered prayer in Jainism.

The mantra venerates the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and all Sadhus, personifying the core values of Jain philosophy.

How Is It Observed?

The day is observed by mass chanting sessions, both in-person and virtual.

This year, in Surat, over 10,000 individuals gathered to chant the mantra for world peace.

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) USA organised a 24-hour Navkar Mahamantra chant, encouraging the Jain community in North America to join the global celebration.