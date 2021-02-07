'PM Modi Popular, Vibrant, Visionary Leader': Top Court's Justice MR Shah

Justice MR Shah expressed "privilege" at being part of an event with the attendance of PM

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as a "popular, loved, vibrant, and visionary leader". The tributes were paid during the Golden Jubilee celebration yesterday of the establishment of the Gujarat High Court.

During the virtual event, which involved the release of a commemorative postage stamp, Justice MR Shah expressed "privilege" at being part of an event with the attendance of the Prime Minister.

"I am glad and feel proud and privileged to participate in this important function of release of the commemorative stamp of Gujarat High Court on completion of its 60 years and that by our most popular, loved, vibrant, and visionary leader, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendabhai Modi. I consider it a very special privilege to be part of this function," said Justice Shah.

The effusive praise comes just a few days short of a year of Justice Arun Mishra expressing his admiration for PM Modi. The judge, who retired in September 2020, had complimented the Prime Minister in February 2020 for doing away with 1,500 obsolete laws.

"We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference," he had said.

The Bar Association of India later expressed concern and dismay over the "effusive terms of praise and adulation" by Justice Mishra, saying such an act served to dilute the perception of impartiality and independence of the judiciary. It passed a resolution criticising Justice Mishra's comments as "reflecting poorly on judicial independence".