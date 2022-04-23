PM Modi Plays Assamese Dhol At Bihu Celebrations

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hands at multiple musical instruments as he participates in a program organized on the occasion of Rongali Bihu at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, one of the biggest festivals of Assam, falls in the second week of April every year, marking the beginning of the harvest period. This year Bohag Bihu was observed from April 14 to April 16.

Besides the cow worship, the people also observe a generation-old tradition of playing with eggs. The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year.

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi had extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Bihu.

"Happy Bohag Bihu! This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's lives," PM Modi tweeted.

