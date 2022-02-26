'Epitome Of Sacrifice': PM's Tribute On Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary

Veer Savarkar's life dedicated to serving the motherland, PM Modi said. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

त्याग और तप की प्रतिमूर्ति महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी वीर सावरकर जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन। मातृभूमि की सेवा में समर्पित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Veer Savarkar died in 1966.