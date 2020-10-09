PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhai Taru Singh On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi paid tribute to Bhai Taru Singh on his 300th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhai Taru Singh on his 300th birth anniversary. Bhai Taru Singh chose to die instead of compromising with his religious beliefs, He died in 1745.

PM Modi in a tweet said, Bhai Taru Singh's name will always be synonymous with "courage and fearlessness."

"On the special occasion of his 300th birth anniversary, I bow to the great Bhai Taru Singh Ji. His name will always be synonymous with courage and fearlessness. Always proud of his culture as well as ethos, he never bowed to injustice. He continues to inspire millions," The Prime Minister tweeted.