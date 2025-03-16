PM Modi Was Asked If He Fears Death. What He Said

Death is inevitable and what truly matters is how life is lived, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a podcast with Lex Fridman released on Sunday.

PM Modi said one must embrace life instead of fretting over death.

Asked about whether he fears death, PM Modi said, "We know for a fact that life itself is a whispered promise of death and yet life is also destined to flourish." "So again, in the dance of life and death, only death is certain, so why fear what is certain? That is why you must embrace life instead of fretting over death. That is how life will evolve and flourish, for it is uncertain," he said.

PM Modi urged people not to waste time worrying but to channel their energy into enriching their lives and contributing positively to the world. The prime minister stressed that since life is uncertain, every moment should be spent with purpose, learning and making a difference.

"You must commit to enriching, refining and elevating your life so you can live fully and with a purpose before death comes knocking... you must let go of the fear of death.

"After all, death is inevitable, and there is no use worrying about when it will arrive. It will arrive when it is meant to," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)