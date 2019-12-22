'Detention Centre Rumour By Congress, Urban Naxals A Lie': PM On NRC

PM Modi addresses mega election rally in Delhi.

The Congress and its allies are spreading lies that Muslims will be sent to detention centres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, attacking his opponents amid countrywide protests over the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens or NRC.

"Congress and its allies - some Urban Naxals - are spreading rumors that all Muslims will be sent to detention center. At least value your education... at least read once about the Citizenship Amendment Act. It's a lie and is dividing the nation," PM Modi said at a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan where he launched the BJP's poll campaign for the assembly elections in Delhi next year.

Urging the youth of the country to "read the Citizenship Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumors," he further said,"It is shocking to see the kind of lies that are being spread. Some people are even saying that the CAB is against the poor people of the country."

The amended law will only apply to the people who have been living in India for several years and "no new refugees will benefit", PM Modi assured in his hour-long address. "Former PM Manmohan Singh said in the parliament that we should provide citizenship to the refugees coming from Bangladesh who have been religiously persecuted," he added.

Since the amended law was passed on December 11, protests have swept the country. The biggest of these was held on Thursday, when 13 cities across India had raised voice, some defying police orders and others - prohibitory orders banning large gatherings. A string of protests have been planned as well today across Delhi and Bengaluru.

The BJP has accused the opposition parties, especially the Congress, of engineering the protests. The Prime Minister, who on an earlier occasion said those protesting against the law can be "identified by their clothes", today ripped into the critics.