"Stand Up And Respect Parliament," Says PM Amid Citizenship Act Protests

PM Modi launches BJP's Delhi election campaign at Ramlila Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, silent so far on the countrywide protests over the new citizenship law, today indicated that he respected the country's "diversity". Without making any explicit remark, he sparked off his mega rally at Ram Lila Maidan -- meant to launch the party's election campaign -- with a fresh slogan.

"Now I will say 'Unity in diversity', you respond 'India's specialty'," he told the crowd.

The slogan, chanted thrice before the Prime Minister turned his attention to the loacl issues in Delhi, was seen as his signal to the matter that had witnessed unprecedented protests. "Stand up and respect parliament," PM Modi later said.

Since the law was passed on December 11, protests have swept the country.

Another meeting will be held at Jamia Millia Islamia, where a protest march last Sunday had ended in violence and chaos. It had escalated the protests against the law -- which till then, was being held only in the northeast, Bengal and Delhi - and making it a countrywide phenomenon.

The biggest of these was held on Thursday, when 13 cities across India had raised voice, some defying police orders and others - prohibitory orders banning large gatherings.

A string of protests have been planned as well today across Delhi and Bengaluru.

At least five programmes - meetings and footmarches -- have been planned in Delhi. Two of them will be held at Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in Delhi, and one in the Central Park of Connaught Place, the heart of the city.

The BJP has accused the opposition parties, especially the Congress, of engineering the protests.