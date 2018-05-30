PM Modi On 3-Nation Visit, First Stop Indonesia, Renewing Ties: 10 Points

Prime Minister Modi at Jakarta's Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery
Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jakarta Tuesday, the first stop of his three-nation visit to maritime neighbours - Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The Indian community in the Indonesian capital welcomed the Prime Minister who tweeted, "I thank Indonesia's Indian community for the enthusiastic welcome..." The five-day visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements - strategic and business - with all the three countries, which are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The Prime Minister expressed the hope that this visit will further boost India's Act East policy. Experts also see PM Modi's Indonesia visit as countering China's rising influence in the Pacific region.
Here are your top 10 points of PM Modi's visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
- On the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with Indonesia President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi today.
- After the wreath laying ceremony at Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery, there will be a ceremonial welcome at Istana Merdeka, the presidential palace in Jakarta
- Between 9 am and 10.30 am, Mr Modi and President Widodo will engage in "veranda talk" followed by delegation level talks of the two countries.
- In the evening, the Prime Minister will interact with business leaders in Indonesia and address the Indian gathering in Jakarta.
- The Prime Minister's day in Jakarta will be rounded off with a banquet hosted by Indonesian President.
- On May 31, PM Modi will make a brief stopover at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, where he will congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mahathir Mohammad, 92, the oldest elected leader.
- The Prime Minister will then leave for Singapore where he will hold talks on developing a bilateral partnership in key sectors of finance, skill development, urban planning and artificial intelligence. He will also attend a roundtable with select top CEOs.
- On Friday, PM Modi will call on President Halimah Yacob. He is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, followed by a visit to Nanyang Technological University where he will interact with students.
- Later in evening, PM Modi will deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, which is a premier Track I annual inter-governmental security forum.
- On June 1, the Prime Minister will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in the sea on 27 March 1948.