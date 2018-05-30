PM Modi On 3-Nation Visit, First Stop Indonesia, Renewing Ties: 10 Points

Prime Minister Modi at Jakarta's Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jakarta Tuesday, the first stop of his three-nation visit to maritime neighbours - Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The Indian community in the Indonesian capital welcomed the Prime Minister who tweeted, "I thank Indonesia's Indian community for the enthusiastic welcome..." The five-day visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements - strategic and business - with all the three countries, which are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The Prime Minister expressed the hope that this visit will further boost India's Act East policy. Experts also see PM Modi's Indonesia visit as countering China's rising influence in the Pacific region.