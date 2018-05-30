PM Narendra Modi On 5-Day ASEAN Tour Live Updates: PM To Meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo Today

PM Narendra Modi landed in Jakarta on Tuesday evening.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Indonesia



07:43 (IST) After he is officially welcomed at Istana Merdeka at around 8:30 am, according to his schedule, PM Modi will meet the Indonesia President at around 9 am.

07:41 (IST) PM Modi is scheduled to attend wreath laying ceremony at Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta at 7:45 am IST.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his three-nation tour on Tuesday to boost India's ties with the southeastern nations - Indonesia, Singapore and Malyasia. As he landed in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday evening, he tweeted both in English and Indonesian. "Landed in Jakarta. India and Indonesia are friendly maritime neighbours with deep civilisational links. This visit will further the convergence of our political, economic and strategic interests," PM Modi tweeted.Sharing pictures of Indian community in Jakarta clicking pictures with him, he thanked them for an "enthusiastic welcome" to Jakarta.PM Modi is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo this morning. "This is my first visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. I am looking forward to my discussions with President Widodo on 30 May, as also to our joint interaction with the India-Indonesia CEOs Forum. I will also address the Indian community in Indonesia," PM Modi said ahead of his visit.