PM Modi Offers Prayers At Lord Krishna Temple In Kerala'S Guruvayur

PM Modi performs pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in a traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).

Thereafter, he changed his attire and attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.

A police officer deployed at the temple as part of the security arrangements, told a TV channel that Modi was the one who handed over the garlands which the couple placed around each other's necks.

Many Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dileep, were also present there and the PM spoke to each of them, the officer said.

The PM also blessed and offered sweets to the couples who got married at the temple in the morning prior to the wedding of Gopi's daughter, the officer said.

The temple was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM's visit.

PM Modi arrived in Guruvayur at around 7.35 am by helicopter which landed at the Sree Krishna College ground where hundreds of BJP supporters and workers were gathered for hours to welcome him.

People of all ages welcomed the PM at the helipad waving the BJP flags and wearing hats and caps in party colours.

From the helipad, PM Modi went to the Sreevalsam guest house where he changed into the traditional Kerala attire before going to the temple to offer prayers.

He will later offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi where he will be taking part in central government and party programmes.

PM Modi had arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)