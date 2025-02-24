Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

PM Modi Nominates Omar Abdullah, Anand Mahindra, 8 Others For Anti-Obesity Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
PM Modi Nominates Omar Abdullah, Anand Mahindra, 8 Others For Anti-Obesity Campaign
PM Modi aired his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.

"I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger," He posted on X.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi had in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Campaign Against Obesity, Omar Abdullah
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now