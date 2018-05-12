PM Modi Nepal Visit Day-2 Live Updates: PM Offers Prayers At Iconic Muktinath Temple "I am confident that my visit will further cement our people-centric partnership with Nepal on the basis of mutual benefit, goodwill and understanding," PM Modi said in a statement on day-1.

10:21 (IST) This morning, PM Modi visited the iconic Muktinath temple in Nepal. He offered prayers at the temple that holds religious significance for both Hindus and Buddists and also played the traditional drum. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays a traditional drum in #Nepal's Muktinath. pic.twitter.com/UlKgIh6aTl - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018 This morning, PM Modi visited the iconic Muktinath temple in Nepal. He offered prayers at the temple that holds religious significance for both Hindus and Buddists and also played the traditional drum. After a hectic poll campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day Nepal visit on Friday. PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Friday jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya, the two sacred cities for Hindus.The Ramayan Circuit Bus Route that connects Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu, to Ayodhya."I am confident that my visit will further cement our people-centric partnership with Nepal on the basis of mutual benefit, goodwill and understanding," PM Modi said in a statement on day-1 of his visit This morning he visited the iconic Muktinath temple in Nepal. He will visit Pashupatinath temple later in the day and will meet political leaders in Nepal.