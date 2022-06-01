PM Modi Meets Women Boxers Who Won Medals At World Championship

India won a gold and two bronze medals at the recently concluded championship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met the women boxers who won medals at the World Boxing Championships last month. India won a gold and two bronze medals at the recently concluded championship.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda who won medals in the World Boxing Championships pic.twitter.com/dC7UuGEIv1 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joining Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC. Manisha Moun and debutant Parveen Hooda won the bronze medals in the 57kg and 63kg respectively.

India's last gold medal at the championship had come in 2018, when Mary Kom defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in the light flyweight category (45-48 kg).

A 12-member Indian contingent participated in the competition. While the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years. India's best performance in the event remains the one in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze. India now has won 39 medals, including 10 golds, eight silver and 21 bronze in the Women's World Championships.