PM Modi Meets Muslim Delegation, Presents 'Chadar' To Be Placed At Ajmer Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and interacted with a delegation of members from the Muslim community and presented them with a 'chadar' to be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to mark the death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Sharing photos of the interaction, PM Modi posted on X, "Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah."

One of the photos shared by PM Modi shows him and members of the delegation holding up the yellow 'chadar'. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui were also present during the interaction.