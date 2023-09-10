PM Modi Meets Justin Trudeau, Discusses Full Range Of India-Canada Ties

PM Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed a full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors."

Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/iP9fsILWac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

PM Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)