'He Kept His Word': PM Modi On Gujarat Man's 'Cycle Journey'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he was "deeply impressed" by the humility and passion of a man from Gujarat who cycled from Amreli to Delhi to celebrate BJP's massive win in the national elections.

"Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat," PM Modi tweeted today as he shared pictures of the elderly man along with him.

"Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers. I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion," PM further wrote.

He also shared a few pictures of Khimchandbhai. who completed the 1,100 km journey in 17 days, riding his cycle.The Gujarat man's cycle had several pictures of PM Modi on it.

PM Modi led the National Democratic Alliance to a massive win in the national elections in May. While the BJP won a total of 303 seats, the BJP-led NDA won 352 seats.

Before he became the prime minister, PM Modi has served Gujarat, his home state, for 13 years as the chief minister since 2001.

