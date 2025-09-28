PM Modi Calls To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Buy 1 Khadi Product On October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, called on the countrymen to adopt 'Swadeshi' this Gandhi Jayanti and express pride in it.

"October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji always emphasised the adoption of Swadeshi, and Khadi was the most prominent among them. Unfortunately, after Independence, the charm of Khadi was fading away, but during the last 11 years, the country's attraction towards Khadi has increased significantly. Khadi sales have seen a surge in recent years," PM Modi said.

"I urge all of you to buy one Khadi product or the other on October 2. Say it with pride, these are Swadeshi. Share it on social media with the hashtag 'Vocal for Local'," he added.

"Just like Khadi, our handloom and handicraft sector is also witnessing significant changes," the Prime Minister said, adding that several examples are emerging in India that show that "when tradition and innovation are fused, amazing results can be achieved."

One example is Yaazh Naturals in Tamil Nadu, he said.

"There, Ashok Jagdishan ji and Prem Selvaraj ji left their corporate jobs and took up a new initiative. They made yoga mats from grass and banana fibre, dyed clothes with herbal dyes, and provided employment to 200 families by training them," PM Modi mentioned.

He also mentioned Ashish Satyavrat Sahu of Jharkhand, who has brought tribal weaving and garments to the global stage through the Johargram brand.

"Thanks to his efforts, people in other countries have also become aware of Jharkhand's cultural heritage," he said.

Sweety Kumari, from Madhubani district in Bihar, has also started Sankalp Creations.

"She has transformed Mithila painting into a means of livelihood for women. Today, over 500 rural women have joined her and are on the path to self-reliance. All these success stories teach us that our traditions hold innumerable sources of income. If our resolve is strong, success cannot elude us," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)