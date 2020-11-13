PM Modi Likely To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers Tomorrow: Sources

PM Modi on Diwali: In 2017, PM celebrated Diwali with soldiers in north Kashmir. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to spend Diwali tomorrow with soldiers, a tradition he has followed every year since he came to power in 2014.

Some reports suggest the Prime Minister will be in Gujarat while others suggest he will be at a forward area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer when the country celebrates one of its biggest festivals. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat may join him.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

The year before, he was at the in Uttarakhand. In 2017, he spent the festival of lights with soldiers posted at Gurez sector of north Kashmir.

PM Modi spent his first Diwali in office with soldiers at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. He reportedly spent Diwalis in a similar manner when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Saturday's visit will be the second time this year that the PM is interacting with soldiers. In July, he made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh at the height of a border confrontation with China following a clash on June 14 when 20 soldiers died for the country at Galwan Valley.

"Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," he said, addressing soldiers of the Leh-based 14 Corps, known as the Fire and Fury Corps.