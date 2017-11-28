PM Modi Launches The Hyderabad Metro, Will Inaugurate GES Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad today on a day's visit during which he inaugurated the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Later in the day, he will address inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) along with Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump.Ivanka Trump reached the city in the early hours today to attend the GES, co-hosted by India and the US. Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir, several Telangana ministers and BJP leaders were among those who welcomed Modi at the Begumpet airport.The prime minister also addressed a party meeting after arriving in Hyderabad this afternoon. He then left for Miyapur where he inaugurated the Metro Rail project.The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be thrown open to the public from tomorrow.The prime minister would go to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the opening of eighth edition of the three-day GES.He would attend a dinner tonight at the Falaknuma Palace (now a luxury hotel), built during the Nizam era, before concluding his Hyderabad visit.