'Once In 100 Years Pandemic's Side Effects Won't Go Away In 100 Days': PM

The 100-year problem of unemployment and self-employment cannot be solved in 100 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he launched a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel.

"The Rozgar Mela is an important milestone in government's efforts for employment, self-employment in last 8 years," he said.

The government, PM Modi said, is focusing on expanding on manufacturing, tourism as they generate lot of jobs.

The government, PM Modi said, is focusing on expanding on manufacturing, tourism as they generate lot of jobs.

PM Modi also spoke on the initiatives taken by his government during Covid pandemic. "Centre's help of more than Rs 3 lakh crore to MSME sector during Covid pandemic averted crisis to over 1.5 crore jobs: PM Narendra Modi," he said.

During the ceremony, appointment letters are going to be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded.