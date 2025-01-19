PM Modi Lauds 'Pixxel' For Launching India's First Private Satellite Constellation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday highlighted India's "historic achievements" in the field of Space.

"My dear countrymen, in the beginning of 2025 itself, India has attained many historic achievements in the field of Space," PM Modi said.

He lauded Bengaluru-based private space-tech startup Pixxel for its significant contribution in strengthening the space sector of the country.

"Today, I am proud to convey that an Indian Space-Tech start-up, Bengaluru based Pixxel has successfully launched India's first private satellite constellation - 'Firefly'. This satellite constellation is the world's topmost high-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation," he said.

The Prime Minister said that this achievement has not only made India a leader in modern space technology, but is also a big step towards a self-reliant India.

"This success is a symbol of the growing strength and innovation of our private Space Sector. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the team of Pixxel, ISRO and IN-SPACe for this achievement."

PM Modi also mentioned ISRO's successful docking of satellites.

"Friends, a few days ago, our scientists marked another major achievement in the Space Sector. Our scientists have undertaken space docking of satellites. When two Space crafts are connected in Space, this process is called Space Docking. This technology is important for sending supplies to Space Stations and crew missions in Space. India has become the fourth country to have achieved this success," the PM said.

He said that Indian scientists are also making efforts to grow plants in Space and make them survive. For this, ISRO scientists chose seeds of cow pea.

" These seeds, sent on the 30th of December, germinated in Space itself. This is a very inspiring experiment which will pave the way for growing vegetables in Space in future. This shows how far-sightedly our scientists are working," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that IIT Madras's ExTeM Centre is working on new technologies for manufacturing in Space.

"This Centre is conducting research on technologies like 3D-printed buildings, metal foams and optical fibres in Space. This Centre is also developing revolutionary methods like concrete construction without water. This research of ExTeM will strengthen India's Gaganyaan mission and the future Space Station. This will also open new avenues of modern technology in manufacturing," he said.

"Friends, all these achievements are proof of how visionary India's scientists and innovators are, in providing solutions to future challenges. Today, our country is setting new benchmarks in Space technology. I extend my best wishes to India's scientists, innovators and young entrepreneurs on behalf of the entire nation," he added.

