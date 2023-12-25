Watch: Yoga, Chandrayaan-3 Feature In PM's Interaction With J&K Students

PM Modi said youth of Kashmir have great potential in the field of sports during interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with nearly 300 underprivileged students from almost all districts of Jammu and Kashmir today in Delhi. These students are visiting Delhi under 'Watan Ko Jano - Youth Exchange Programme 2023' and are touring around the country. They have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi so far.

Students during the interaction spoke enthusiastically about the heritage sites they visited around the country. One young girl said she really enjoyed visiting the Hawa Mahal in Rajasthan, another said she found the architecture of Akshardham Temple, India's second largest temple, amazing.

PM Modi is seen asking the large group of students about their interests in sports and says that the youth of Kashmir have great potential in the field of sports and can excel a lot if provided with the correct facilities to do so, in a video posted on X.

He gave the example of para-archer Sheetal Devi, from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

"Had a memorable interaction with students from Jammu and Kashmir. Their enthusiasm and energy is truly admirable," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi asked the students about their travel experience while visiting iconic places of the country and urged them to practice yoga daily.

Spotlighting the construction of the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said it will improve connectivity in the region.

PM Modi also discussed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission during the interaction and said that these achievements in the field of science made every person of the country feel extremely proud. He also advised the students to help in bringing about the dream of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and urged them to work and contribute towards the development of the nation.

A girl said that Prime Minister Modi's remark on not feeling tired from his work was something she liked the most from the interaction.

The visit was aimed at showcasing India's social and cultural diversity to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.