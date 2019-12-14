PM Modi Interacts With IAF Personnel, Says Nation Proud Of Their Services

The Council has been given overall responsibility for the superintendence of pollution prevention and rejuvenation of the Ganga basin, including Ganga and its tributaries.

PM Modi poses for a group photo with IAF pilots and IAF personnel, in Kanpur.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Indian Air Force personnel in Kanpur and the nation is proud of their services.

The Prime Minister shared a group photograph with IAF personnel taken at the Air Force Station in Kanpur on twitter and wrote, "Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service."

The Prime Minister, who was in Kanpur, chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.

The first meeting of the Council was aimed at reinforcing the importance of a ''Ganga-centric'' approach in all departments of the concerned states as well as relevant central ministries. 

