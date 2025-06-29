"Everyone Liked <i>Gajar Halwa</i>, <i>Aam Ras</i>": Shubhanshu Shukla Tells PM Modi From Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach International Space Station, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that he brought "gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras" with him and other astronauts with him liked the Indian delicacies.

The Prime Minister, who interacted with Group Captain Shukla, asked about his well-being and if he had tasted the 'Gajar ka halwa' he took with him.

Yes, I brought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian culinary. All of us had it together and everyone liked it," Group Captain Shukla said.

He said that India looks "very big and grand" from the Space.

"Jab pehli baar Bharat ko dekha, Bharat sach mein bohat bhavya dikta hain, jitna ham map pe dekhten hain, usse kahin jyada bada (When we saw India for the first time, we saw that India looks very grand, very big, much bigger than what we see on the map)," Group Captain Shukla said during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A short while ago, when I was looking out of the window, we were flying over Hawaii. We see sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit...Our nation is moving forward at a very great pace," he added.

Speaking aboard the ISS, Group Captain Shukla also said that it looks from space that no borders exit on Earth.

"The first view was of the Earth and after seeing the Earth from outside, the first thought and the first thing that came to mind was that the Earth looks completely one, no border is visible from outside. When we see the Earth from outside, it seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it," he said.

Group Captain Shukla, who is second Indian to reach Space, said he feels very proud as India has reached the International Space Station and it collective achievement of the country.

He said he is feeling very emotional and happy after the conversation with PM Modi.

He urged youth to work hard, never stop trying and said "the sky is never the limit".

"I am feeling very emotional and happy after having a conversation with you and 140 crore Indians. I feel very proud as India has reached the International Space Station...I have learnt a lot in the entire journey. This is a collective achievement of the whole nation...I want to send a message to the younger generation that if you work hard, the future of the nation will be good. The sky is never the limit," Group Captain Shukla said.

"The message I would like to give our young generation is that India has seen very bold and high dreams and to fulfil those dreams, we need all of you. There is no single way to success, but one thing that is common in every path is that you should never stop trying. If you adopt this basic mantra, then success may come today or tomorrow, but it will definitely come," he added.

With India's first human Space mission "Gaganyaan" programme having entered its final phase, Shubhanshu Shukla said he is absorbing all the lessons and experience like a sponge.

"I am confident that these lessons will be highly valuable for us and that we will apply them effectively in the coming missions," he said.

"India is progressing at a swift pace...India will have its stations in space...Mindfulness plays a significant role in maintaining calmness, as there are many stressful situations during training and launch. Mindfulness and meditation help a lot in making good decisions," he added.

PM Modi said that after the success of Chandrayaan, the youth of the country have developed a new interest towards science.

"There is a new enthusiasm to explore space... Today, children not only look at the sky, but they think they can reach it. This spirit is the base of our future space missions... We have to take Mission Gaganyan forward, we have to make our own space station, and we have to ensure that an Indian astronaut lands on the Moon," PM Modi said.

Group Captain Shukla said Indian scientists have prepared seven unique experiments for the mission.

"I can say with great pride that for the first time Indian scientists have prepared seven unique experiments which I have brought here to the station. The first experiment, which is scheduled today, is on stem cells...My experiment focuses on how we can prevent or delay muscle loss in space by taking a specific supplement. We will also see if these supplements can be beneficial for older people on Earth as well," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)