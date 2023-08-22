PM Modi Inspects Model Of Swaminarayan Temple In Johannesburg

PM Modi inspected a model of the Swaminarayan Temple in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected a model of the Swaminarayan Temple in Johannesburg, South Africa, the construction of which will be completed by 2025.

The temple is built on a 14.5-acre size plot of land, housing a 34,000 square meter cultural center 3000 seater auditorium, 2000 seater banquet hall, a research institute, classrooms, exhibition and recreational centers.

The under-construction temple once completed will be the largest Hindu temple in Africa and Southern Hemisphere.

PM Modi on Tuesday embarked on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.

In South Africa, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to August 24 at the invitation of the country's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Upon his arrival in Johannesburg, he was warmly welcomed by Deputy President of South Africa, Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, at the airport. A ceremonial welcome was also accorded to PM Modi.

Following that, the South African dancers received Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional dance performance. After receiving a grand welcome, PM Modi walked towards the members of the Indian community who converged to welcome him.

He also received a rousing welcome from the Indian community chanting 'Vande Mataram' at the Sandton Sun Hotel.

Members of the Indian community were waiting for PM Modi's arrival to welcome him with 'dhols' outside Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg.

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

PM Modi said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South.

He said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," PM Modi said before departure.

This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism."

