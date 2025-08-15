Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

PM Says India Will Make Its Own Space Station, Congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla

PM Modi said India is working on becoming self-reliant in the space sector as well, and is preparing for launch of Gaganyaan.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Says India Will Make Its Own Space Station, Congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla
PM Modi said Indian will make their own space station.
New Delhi:

India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. 

"The nation is proud of our space sector, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back from the space station... in the days to come he will return to India," PM Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

He said India is working on becoming self-reliant in the space sector as well, and is preparing for launch of Gaganyaan.

Gaganyaan is India's flagship human spaceflight programme.

"We will make our own space station," he said.

The prime minister also said reforms brought in in recent times have enabled over 300 start-ups which are working in the space sector. 

"Thousands of youth are working on it. This is the power of our youth... This is the confidence we have in our youth," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Independence Day, Space Station
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com