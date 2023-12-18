PM Modi Inaugurates World's Largest Meditation Centre In Varanasi

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir.

Varanasi (UP):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

