PM Modi Inaugurates World's Largest Meditation Centre In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi



Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/ISNPEBJAt1 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

