PM Modi In Vrindavan, To Serve 3 Billionth Akshay Patra Meal Today: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vrindavan today during which he will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren. He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.
"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.
Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi will serve food to children near the facility.
In its 19-year journey, Akshaya Patra foundation has served mid-day meals to 1.76 million children in twelve states covering 14,702 schools. In 2016, Akshaya Patra commemorated the serving of 2 billion cumulative meals in the presence of the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.
The Foundation works closely with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and State Governments to serve quality, hygienic, and nutritious food to millions of children.
Mid-Day Meal Scheme is considered to be the largest of its kind programme in the world. The program aims to boost enrolment, attendance, and retention in schools and to improve the health profile of children in the age group of 6-14 years.
PM mentioned about Akshaya Patra Foundation on October 24, 2018, during the launch of 'Self4Society' App in New Delhi. He said,"Akshaya Patra is a social start-up, which has turned into a movement that provides food to school children".
PM Modi said cow has been a vital element of the rural economy.
"We cannot repay the debt of cow's (gau mata) milk. Cow is an important element of India''s tradition and culture," PM Modi said.
He stressed his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle and started the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.
In the Union Budget, PM Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish ''Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog'' with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.
"In Gujarat, where we are a partner for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, all government schools will be hosting the streaming. People will join on the ground and online for the big event," he said. A silver ''patra'' (container), as symbolised in our logo, will be gifted to the prime minister, head of strategic communications in ISKCON said.
"Arrangements have been made for over 10,500 people, including parents, teachers of schoolchildren, our donors and other well-wishers of the foundation, and enclosures have been made for them," head of strategic communications in ISKCON told .
The prime minister and the UP chief minister will address the gathering.
"I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme- to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary," he tweeted.