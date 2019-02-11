PM Modi In Vrindavan, To Serve 3 Billionth Akshay Patra Meal Today: LIVE Updates

The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vrindavan today during which he will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren. He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

