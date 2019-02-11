PM Modi In Vrindavan, To Serve 3 Billionth Akshay Patra Meal Today: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 11, 2019 13:53 IST
The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background

Vrindavan: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Vrindavan today during which he will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren. He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

Here are the Live Updates of PM Modi's visit to Vrindavan:

 


Feb 11, 2019
13:53 (IST)
Akshaya Patra serves as an implementing partner of Mid-Day Meal Scheme
In its 19-year journey, Akshaya Patra foundation has served mid-day meals to 1.76 million children in twelve states covering 14,702 schools. In 2016, Akshaya Patra commemorated the serving of 2 billion cumulative meals in the presence of the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

The Foundation works closely with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and State Governments to serve quality, hygienic, and nutritious food to millions of children.

Mid-Day Meal Scheme is considered to be the largest of its kind programme in the world. The program aims to boost enrolment, attendance, and retention in schools and to improve the health profile of children in the age group of 6-14 years.

PM mentioned about Akshaya Patra Foundation on October 24, 2018, during the launch of 'Self4Society' App in New Delhi. He said,"Akshaya Patra is a social start-up, which has turned into a movement that provides food to school children".
Feb 11, 2019
13:50 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cow has been an important part of India's tradition and culture and his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle.

PM Modi said cow has been a vital element of the rural economy.

"We cannot repay the debt of cow's (gau mata) milk. Cow is an important element of India''s tradition and culture," PM Modi said.

He stressed his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle and started the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

In the Union Budget, PM Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish ''Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog'' with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.
Feb 11, 2019
13:43 (IST)
The event will commemorate the NGO's serving of cumulative three billion meals since its inception in 2000.
Feb 11, 2019
13:43 (IST)
"The programme would be streamed live on the Web across all 42 centres of Akshaya Patra in the country.

"In Gujarat, where we are a partner for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, all government schools will be hosting the streaming. People will join on the ground and online for the big event," he said. A silver ''patra'' (container), as symbolised in our logo, will be gifted to the prime minister, head of strategic communications in ISKCON said.
Feb 11, 2019
13:43 (IST)
Twelve LED screens have been put up for the audience and 70 mobile toilets and four VIP washrooms have been arranged for the event, organisers said.
Feb 11, 2019
13:43 (IST)
The police and security personnel are keeping a tight vigil in the town in view of his visit, and the venue and the main stage have been decked up.
Feb 11, 2019
13:42 (IST)
PM Modi will also pay floral tribute at the Vigraha of Srila Prabhupad, the Acharya of ISCKON, the Union government said. This would be the prime minister's "first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus" and elaborate arrangements have been made for it.
Feb 11, 2019
13:41 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini will also join the prime minister at the event.

"Arrangements have been made for over 10,500 people, including parents, teachers of schoolchildren, our donors and other well-wishers of the foundation, and enclosures have been made for them," head of strategic communications in ISKCON told .

The prime minister and the UP chief minister will address the gathering.
Feb 11, 2019
13:40 (IST)
PM Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the serving of 3rd billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.
Feb 11, 2019
13:23 (IST)
A massive stage has been erected at the venue and beautifully decked up.

"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, the head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.

The foundation has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

Feb 11, 2019
13:18 (IST)
Ahead of arriving in Vrindavan to serve meal to underprivileged schoolchildren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of an NGO towards eradicating hunger from the country.

"I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme- to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary," he tweeted.
