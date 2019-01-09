PM Modi To Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects In Solapur Today

PM Modi will also address a gathering in Solapur. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra's Solapur today to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects. He will dedicate to the nation the four-laned section of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway, which will connect the city to the state's Marathwada region. He will also lay the foundation stone for the housing project under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Around 30,000 houses for the poor will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,811.33 crore.

Under the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Modi will inaugurate an underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants in Solapur, which will increase the sewer coverage of the town and improve sanitation in the city.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the combined project of improvement in water supply and sewerage system.

On Tuesday, PM Modi informed the nation of his programme in Solapur. "I look forward to visiting Solapur tomorrow (Wednesday) in connection with following development works: Dedication of four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211. Foundation Stone of 30,000 houses under PMAY. Launch of underground Sewerage System, and three Sewage Treatment Plants," he tweeted.

"The foundation stones of the following works will also be laid in Solapur: Underground Sewerage System under AMRUT Mission. Improvement in Water Supply and Sewerage System. Augmentation of Drinking Water Supply from Ujani Dam to Solapur City. These will greatly benefit citizens," he wrote, adding the projects would improve connectivity.

The development projects will improve connectivity in Solapur and surrounding areas. The housing project will particularly help Beedi and textile workers. Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve. We are committed to furthering ‘Ease of Living' for our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

PM Modi will also visit Agra later in the day, where he would inaugurate a number of projects. "Tomorrow, I look forward to being among the people of Agra. The Gangajal Project pertaining to water supply will be inaugurated. It will improve the water supply, benefiting Agra residents and tourists. Projects relating to health, sanitation, education will also be inaugurated," he tweeted.

