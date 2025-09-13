PM Modi In Manipur Today In First Visit Since 2023 Violence: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur today in what will be his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted there in 2023. The PM is scheduled to land in Churachandpur around 12:30 pm, travelling from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Here are 10 points on this big story: The Prime Minister's tour will begin at Mizoram's Aizawl, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore. These include the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, the 45 km Aizawl bypass road, the Thenzawl-Sialsuk and Khankawn-Rongura roads, and an LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, and the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall. The railway line was formally dedicated to the nation, with the flagging off of new train services linking Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata. Later, the PM will visit Manipur's Churachandpur, which is dominated by the Kuki community, and was one of the worst-affected areas in the violence that claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced. PM Modi will become the first Prime Minister since Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 to visit Churachandpur. At 2.30 pm, the PM will travel to the state capital Imphal, where he will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore and address another public meeting at Kangla Fort. Among the major initiatives, Mr Modi will inaugurate the new Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri in Imphal, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the new Civil Secretariat in the same locality, costing Rs 538 crore. Other projects include a drainage and asset management improvement system worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project valued at Rs 550 crore. "The visit of the honourable Prime Minister will pave the way for peace, normalcy and accelerated growth in the state," Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said. "On behalf of the state government and the government of India, I request the people of Manipur to come forward in welcoming the PM to the state and participate in the programmes in large numbers." "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-around development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. The unrest began on May 3, 2023, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. What followed was one of the worst episodes of ethnic violence in the region in decades. PM Modi's absence from Manipur during the violence had been a major point of attack for the Opposition. In August 2023, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament, focusing heavily on the Manipur issue. The government countered the move by criticising the Congress's past record in the northeast.

