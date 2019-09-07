PM Modi To Launch Metro Projects In Mumbai Today: Live Updates

PM Modi's visit to Nagpur has been cancelled due to heavy rain alert.

September 07, 2019
PM Modi would launch metro projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Mumbai today. (file photo)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Mumbai, where he is slated to launch metro projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in the city. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

A PMO release said that in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three metro lines which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

PM Modi will also visit Aurangabad to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

PM will inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.

Here are live updates on PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra:


Sep 07, 2019
11:20 (IST)
Sep 07, 2019
11:19 (IST)

PM Modi was received by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport today.
Sep 07, 2019
11:18 (IST)
Sep 07, 2019
11:18 (IST)
Sep 07, 2019
11:17 (IST)
