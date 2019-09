What PM Modi Wrote In Visitor's Book After Ganesha Darshan

PM Modi offered prayers at the Lokmanya Seva Sangh in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday.

Following his auspicious 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Gujarati and signed it in the visitor's book.

PM Modi was at the Lokmanya Seva Sangh which was set up by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's followers on March 11, 1923, to build a vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society.

At the end of his visit, PM Modi penned the tribute in the visitor's book, referring to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's famous slogan -- "Swaraj is my birthright".

The Prime Minister wrote: "For making the message of Lokmanya Tilakji as the mantra of your life, all of you deserve compliments. Swaraj is my birthright. For us in today's India, the mantra of Surajya is like our duty. This mantra from the heart should inspire each and every human being, that's my wish."

Accompanied by Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi was received by LSS President Mukund Chitale, committee members Rashmi Fadanvis, Mahesh Kale, Uday Tardalkar and others.

The Prime Minister has a slew of functions lined up in Mumbai and Aurangabad during his half-day visit to the state.

The Nagpur-leg of his journey was postponed at the last minute on Friday owing to stormy weather conditions.

